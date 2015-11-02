** Bajaj Auto Ltd falls more than 5 pct to its lowest since Oct 20

** October total vehicle sales down 9 pct y/y, exports fall 19 pct

** Stock set to post biggest percentage daily loss since Aug 24

** Stock biggest percentage loser on NSE index and BSE index

** Disappointing month, exports the culprit, says analyst Phillip Capital in a note

** Phillip Capital says delayed shipment key reason for fall in exports