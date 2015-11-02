US STOCKS-Wall St lower as Fed holds on rates; financials gain
* Dow up 0.01 pct, S&P down 0.21 pct, Nasdaq down 0.5 pct (Updates with late afternoon trading)
** Bajaj Auto Ltd falls more than 5 pct to its lowest since Oct 20
** October total vehicle sales down 9 pct y/y, exports fall 19 pct
** Stock set to post biggest percentage daily loss since Aug 24
** Stock biggest percentage loser on NSE index and BSE index
** Disappointing month, exports the culprit, says analyst Phillip Capital in a note
** Phillip Capital says delayed shipment key reason for fall in exports (RM: aditi.shah.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Dow up 0.01 pct, S&P down 0.21 pct, Nasdaq down 0.5 pct (Updates with late afternoon trading)
* Miners at four-month low (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)