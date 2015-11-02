BRIEF-Uni-Select Inc Q1 sales $297.2 million
* Uni-Select reports sales and EBITDA growth as well as network expansion in q1
Nov 2 Zhejiang Yueling Co Ltd
* Says EU imposes final anti-dumping duties of 22.3 percent on its alloy wheel products
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1k3UCL1
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Uni-Select reports sales and EBITDA growth as well as network expansion in q1
NEW YORK, May 3 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Wednesday it was considering getting certified under a new international program that could help companies defend themselves against isolated cases of corruption or poor business practices.