** Compass Group down over 2 pct in strong volumes &
3rd top FTSE-100 bluechip loser after Credit Suisse cuts
to "underperform" from "neutral"
** Compass on track for sharpest one-day fall since July 29,
when caterer cautioned that its business that serves the oil and
gas and commodities sectors had seen a fall in demand due to a
global slowdown in the market
** Brokerage cites further downside as capex reductions
across mining/oil and gas industries continue
** Analysts largely neutral on stock's prospects, with 12
"hold" ratings on it vs 8 "buy" or higher and 5 "sell" or lower;
their median PT is 1150p
** CS lowers organic growth assumptions and underlying 2016E
and 2017E EPS by 2 pct
** Compass has seen 3 of 24 analysts make an average
revision of -2.4 pct 2016 EPS over the past 1 month
** More than a fifth of a full day's avg volume traded
through in first 30 mins since morning bell
** Stock's valuation off this highs of the year but still
trading at a more than 4X premium to the FTSE-100 on a forward
P/E basis
