** Shares in Jet Airways rise as much as 11 percent; builds on 9.3 percent gains on Friday

** Stock trading at highest intra-day level since April 15

** Investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala buys nearly 1.2 million shares in Jet at 422.76 rupees each on Oct 30 - NSE data

** Deal valued at about 505.2 million rupees ($7.7 million)

** Jhunjhunwala also bought stake in InterGlobe Aviation IPO-INAI.NS, which runs low-cost airline Indigo, according to media reports ($1 = 65.5025 Indian rupees) (RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.reuters.net)