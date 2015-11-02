BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings says purchased, through Jefferies, 10,000 PSH ordinary shares of no par value
* Pershing Square Holdings - purchased, through Jefferies International Limited, 10,000 PSH ordinary shares of no par value
Nov 2 Industrial Securities Co Ltd
* Says board agrees to spin off Hong Kong business entities for listing in Hong Kong GEM board
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1WsUFM3
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Pershing Square Holdings - purchased, through Jefferies International Limited, 10,000 PSH ordinary shares of no par value
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 3 After years of discord with a prominent hedge-fund manager, a federal investigation and bad publicity, Herbalife Ltd Chief Executive Officer Michael Johnson is taking a victory lap.