** India's volatility index rises as much as 12.58 pct

** Biggest single-day percentage rise since Sept. 22

** Fear gauge's upward trend continues for a fourth straight session

** Volatility expected to continue on caution ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve's next policy meet on Dec. 16 and exit poll results next week of assembly elections in Bihar state back home

** Disappointing second-quarter corporate earnings have also created risk aversion among investors: analyst