** Britain's Inmarsat up over 1 pct & 4th top gainer
on the FTSE-100 bluechip index, fuelled by Citigroup
bumping up TP to 1150p from 1040p
** Citi upgrade reflects long-term growth in Inmarsat's
aviation business, mainly due to wider availability of cabin
connectivity
** Inmarsat's announcements of cabin connectivity & revenue
sharing deals with Lufthansa & Deutsche Telekom
cited
** Citi's new TP well ahead of current analysts' median
estimate, according to Reuters data
** Inmarsat stock has added a fifth to its value this year,
outperforming the FTSE, which has fallen c.3 pct over the same
period
($1 = 0.6456 pounds)
