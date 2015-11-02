** Budget airline Flybe up over 4 pct in massively
huge volumes & top gainer on FTSE's travel & leisure index
after announcing deployment of its six remaining
Embraer 195 aircrafts
** News marks resolution of persisting legacy issues &
removes major overhang for stock as uncertainty abates over
whether co would find solution for the E195s & related costs.
Stock off 23 pct YTD
** Co trades at a 62 pct discount to other European airlines
on a trailing P/B basis, according to Reuters data
** With last of co's major legacy issues resolved,
management can now fully focus on growing the business, Numis
writes
** More than 2 times Flybe's 30-day daily avg volume traded
through in the first two hrs
