Nov 2 Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc

* Says plans to raise up to 1.46 billion yuan ($230.39 million) in private placement of A-shares to fund projects, replenish capital and repay bank loans

* Says A-, H-shares to resume trading on November 3

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Oiv3Cr; bit.ly/1Oiv49E

($1 = 6.3371 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)