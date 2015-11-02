BRIEF-LHC Group Q1 earnings per share $0.53
* LHC Group reports first quarter 2017 EPS of $0.53 on revenue of $246.6 million
Nov 2 Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc
* Says plans to raise up to 1.46 billion yuan ($230.39 million) in private placement of A-shares to fund projects, replenish capital and repay bank loans
* Says A-, H-shares to resume trading on November 3
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Oiv3Cr; bit.ly/1Oiv49E
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3371 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S