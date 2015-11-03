US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:
** Nov 2: Metro Retail (Philippines) - $122 mln IPO; BPI Capital, Deutsche
** Nov: Datem (Philippines)- $87 mln IPO. BPI Capital, First Metro, Religare
** Nov: Dali Foods Group (China) - $1.5 bln SEHK IPO. BAML, MS
** Nov: Modern Dental Group IPO-MDLB.HK (China) - $250 mln SEHK IPO. Deutsche
** Nov: Xinte Energy IPO-XINE.HK (China) - $500 mln SEHK IPO. GF, UBS
** Nov: Wenceslao (Philippines) - $250 mln IPO. BPI, CLSA, DB, Maybank
** IndustrialSec plans spin-off and separate listing in HK
** Leading PRC investment bank China International Capital Corp IPO-CNIC.HK raised HK$6.28 bln ($811 mln) from its Hong Kong IPO
** India's IndiGo raises $459 mln in IPO, at upper end of range
** Japan Post IPO more than 5 times oversubscribed - sources (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Dow down 0.14 pct, S&P up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)