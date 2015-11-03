Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:

** Nov 2: Metro Retail (Philippines) - $122 mln IPO; BPI Capital, Deutsche

** Nov: Datem (Philippines)- $87 mln IPO. BPI Capital, First Metro, Religare

** Nov: Dali Foods Group (China) - $1.5 bln SEHK IPO. BAML, MS

** Nov: Modern Dental Group IPO-MDLB.HK (China) - $250 mln SEHK IPO. Deutsche

** Nov: Xinte Energy IPO-XINE.HK (China) - $500 mln SEHK IPO. GF, UBS

** Nov: Wenceslao (Philippines) - $250 mln IPO. BPI, CLSA, DB, Maybank

** IndustrialSec plans spin-off and separate listing in HK

** Leading PRC investment bank China International Capital Corp IPO-CNIC.HK raised HK$6.28 bln ($811 mln) from its Hong Kong IPO

** India's IndiGo raises $459 mln in IPO, at upper end of range

** Japan Post IPO more than 5 times oversubscribed - sources (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)