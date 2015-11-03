Nov 2 Amazon.com Inc is set to open its first physical book store in Seattle on Tuesday, the company said.

The brick-and-mortar store, Amazon Books, is a physical extension of Amazon.com with books being selected based on customer ratings and pre-orders on Amazon.com. (amzn.to/1NnaJP1)

Popularity on Goodreads and curators' assessments are also considered for short listing the books. The in-store and online prices of the books would be same, Amazon said on Monday.

The store will also have an option to test drive Amazon's devices such as Kindle, Echo, Fire TV and Fire Tablet.

Amazon Books, which is located in Seattle's University Village, will be open every day except Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, the company said. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)