Nov 2 Amazon.com Inc is set to open its
first physical book store in Seattle on Tuesday, the company
said.
The brick-and-mortar store, Amazon Books, is a physical
extension of Amazon.com with books being selected based on
customer ratings and pre-orders on Amazon.com. (amzn.to/1NnaJP1)
Popularity on Goodreads and curators' assessments are also
considered for short listing the books. The in-store and online
prices of the books would be same, Amazon said on Monday.
The store will also have an option to test drive Amazon's
devices such as Kindle, Echo, Fire TV and Fire Tablet.
Amazon Books, which is located in Seattle's University
Village, will be open every day except Thanksgiving and
Christmas Day, the company said.
