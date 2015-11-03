BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** India's NSE sub-index for banks gains 0.5 pct
** Indian banks' stressed asset ratio to improve marginally to 10.9 in FY16 from 11.1 pct in FY15 - Fitch
** Says non performing loan growth will slow down further with cyclical recovery; expects a moderate pick-up in loan growth to provide support
** Fitch's view follows Moody's Investors Service's move to revise its outlook on Indian banks to "stable" from "negative"
** However, Fitch adds NPL recoveries will be time-consuming
** Says most state banks at risk of some core capital impairment under the agency's stress test, Indian Overseas Bank and Bank of India appear particularly weak
** Performance of large private banks significantly superior despite recent asset-quality pressures - Fitch
** Indian Overseas Bank down 0.5 pct and Bank of India up 0.5 pct (RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.reuters.net)
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain