** India's NSE sub-index for banks gains 0.5 pct

** Indian banks' stressed asset ratio to improve marginally to 10.9 in FY16 from 11.1 pct in FY15 - Fitch

** Says non performing loan growth will slow down further with cyclical recovery; expects a moderate pick-up in loan growth to provide support

** Fitch's view follows Moody's Investors Service's move to revise its outlook on Indian banks to "stable" from "negative"

** However, Fitch adds NPL recoveries will be time-consuming

** Says most state banks at risk of some core capital impairment under the agency's stress test, Indian Overseas Bank and Bank of India appear particularly weak

** Performance of large private banks significantly superior despite recent asset-quality pressures - Fitch

** Indian Overseas Bank down 0.5 pct and Bank of India up 0.5 pct