** Weir Group up 6 pct and a rare sight atop the
STOXX 600 after setting FY outlook in line with
expectations
** On the flipside, Hunting down as much as 4 pct to
its lowest levels since Dec 2008 after co sees 2015 profit from
cont ops falling c.90 pct
** Hurt by oil price rout, brent crude nearly halved
since last yr, stocks have seen massive pull back as cut in
capex spending by oil and gas customers has hurt prospects
** Weir's forecast offers some relief as it comes despite
lighter margins in its oil & gas unit
** Expectations on the sector have been slashed through the
year leaving a low bar for cos to jump over in terms of results
** Yet analyst warn that there is more pain to come as oil
prices likely to remain depressed and any recovery in capex some
way off
** "Given the 3Q run rate on orders we expect mid single
digit downgrades to (Weir's) consensus numbers," Morgan Stanley
write in a note
** Weir trading just off five year lows and one of the
cheapest stocks on a trailing price-to-book basis among UK's
midcap engineers
** Hunting second-cheapest among its peers at a over 50 pct
discount
** Weir down c.42 pct YTD, while Hunting down c.33 pct
