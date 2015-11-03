** Elections in Indian state of Bihar shaping as a litmus test for investor sentiment - JP Morgan

** A loss by BJP coalition may trigger short-term spike in USD/INR towards 66.5 - JP Morgan

** Would raise fears of a return to more populist policies

** On the other hand, a BJP coalition win could be seen as re-igniting reform agenda

** But already long positions, means INR would not benefit as much from a BJP coalition win

** Bihar set to announce results on Nov. 8

** USD/INR last trading at 65.5400/5425 compared with its previous close of 65.5850/65.5950 (RM: neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)