** Shares of UK's biggest housebuilders spend a day in red
after Liberum analyst says valuations are too optimistic to
weather gross margin pressure expected in coming years
** Liberum moves Barratt Development, Taylor Wimpey
& Persimmon to "sell" from "hold" & says the
return of building cost inflation & a more vigilant house market
regulator will suppress gains due to house price inflation
** The three biggies the top losers on the Stoxx 600
Personal & Household Goods index, lead by Barratt
Development, down c.3 pct and on track for sharpest loss since
mid-October
** Cut comes day after JPMorgan's downgrade on Barratt &
Persimmon
** Liberum keeps Berkeley at hold citing slowing London
growth & Bovis too citing full valuation
** Builders have shown a year of sharp growth as an acute
demand-supply imbalance in the UK housing market has helped them
fetch higher values, especially in red-hot UK while dividend
payouts have drawn in equity investors searching for yield
** Barratt, Taylor Wimpey & Persimmon also 2nd to 4th top
losers on the bluechip FTSE-100 index
** Taylor has seen the sharpest gain YTD with a nearly 50
pct rise & is also trading at sharpest forward P/E valuation
among the builders
