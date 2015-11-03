Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
BANGALORE, November 03The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 30600 ICS-201(B22mm) 31100 ICS-102(B22mm) 23600 ICS-103(23mm) 25300 ICS-104(24mm) 28600 ICS-202(26mm) 31800 ICS-105(26mm) 27900 ICS-105CS(26mm) 28900 ICS-105(27mm) 32100 ICS-105CS(27mm) 28700 ICS-105MMA(27) 30100 ICS-105PHR(28) 32800 ICS-105(28mm) 31200 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 31800 ICS-105(29mm) 31600 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 32200 ICS-105(30mm) 31900 ICS-105(31mm) 32300 ICS-106(32mm) 33200 ICS-107(34mm) 45000
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12