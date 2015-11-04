BRIEF-Capital First to consider raising funds
* Says to consider raising funds by issue of securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:
** Nov 2: Metro Retail (Philippines) - $122 mln IPO; BPI Capital, Deutsche
** Nov: Datem (Philippines)- $87 mln IPO. BPI Capital, First Metro, Religare
** Nov: Modern Dental Group IPO-MDLB.HK (China) - $250 mln SEHK IPO. Deutsche
** Nov: Xinte Energy IPO-XINE.HK (China) - $500 mln SEHK IPO. GF, UBS
** Nov: Wenceslao (Philippines) - $250 mln IPO. BPI, CLSA, DB, Maybank
** Nov: Star Petroleum Refining IPO-CPT.BK (Thailand)- $692 mln SET IPO. Bualuang, BAML, Finansa, Phatra, Morgan Stanley, Siam Commercial Bank
** Cache prices placement at bottom
** BHG pre-markets SGX IPO
** Dali Foods (IPO-FDFG.HK) secures US$305m cornerstone demand
** Japan Post firms make strong debut after $12 bln triple IPO
** India's Alkem Labs IPO-ALKE.BO to launch $210 mln IPO in December -sources (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Gets members' nod for stoppage of 2 plants at Rasyani unit, disposal of 7 plants and closure of Rasayani unit operations Source text - (http://bit.ly/2p1ouJC) Further company coverage: