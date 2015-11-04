(Corrects to remove the word 'exclusive' from paragraph 1)
Nov 4 Verizon Communications Inc signed a
deal with the National Basketball Association to bring daily
league highlights to Verizon's new mobile video streaming app
Go90, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.
The deal, which is expected to be announced Wednesday
morning, will also bring new original series and give GO90
access to some live games, the paper said. (nyti.ms/1NcYEHy)
With the agreement, Verizon will now be the official
wireless provider of the NBA, the newspaper said.
Also, the company will become the title partner of the NBA
All-Star Slam Dunk contest and a partner of the NBA Draft, NYT
said.
Verizon, in October, launched its mobile video app "GO90"
with more than 8,000 titles available to users as well as over
35 exclusive original series.
The U.S. wireless carrier also said the exclusive original
series count on Go90 is likely to double by year-end.
Verizon and NBA could not be reached immediately for comment
outside regular business hours.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)