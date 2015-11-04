BRIEF-Capital First to consider raising funds
* Says to consider raising funds by issue of securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
** Select mobile gaming stocks in Asia rise after Activision Blizzard buys 'Candy Crush' maker for $5.9 bln in mobile push
** Deal underscores the improving business outlook and valuations of the sector - analysts
** The deal is one of the biggest in the industry in recent years, more than twice the size of Microsoft Inc's $2.5 bln purchase of "Minecraft" maker Mojang last year, and the biggest-ever acquisition of a mobile gaming company
** Japan's Konami Holdings up 4.89 pct and Nintendo Co rises 1.9 pct
** South Korea's NC Soft Corp rises 11 pct and NHN Entertainment gains 3.2 pct
** China's Tencent Holdings up 1.6 pct; Hong Kong's Feiyu Technology up 2.8 pct
* Gets members' nod for stoppage of 2 plants at Rasyani unit, disposal of 7 plants and closure of Rasayani unit operations Source text - (http://bit.ly/2p1ouJC) Further company coverage: