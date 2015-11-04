** Select mobile gaming stocks in Asia rise after Activision Blizzard buys 'Candy Crush' maker for $5.9 bln in mobile push

** Deal underscores the improving business outlook and valuations of the sector - analysts

** The deal is one of the biggest in the industry in recent years, more than twice the size of Microsoft Inc's $2.5 bln purchase of "Minecraft" maker Mojang last year, and the biggest-ever acquisition of a mobile gaming company

** Japan's Konami Holdings up 4.89 pct and Nintendo Co rises 1.9 pct

** South Korea's NC Soft Corp rises 11 pct and NHN Entertainment gains 3.2 pct

** China's Tencent Holdings up 1.6 pct; Hong Kong's Feiyu Technology up 2.8 pct

(RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)