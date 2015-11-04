Nov 4 Wuxi Hodgen Technology Co Ltd

* Says to acquire Shanghai-based info tech firm for 540 million yuan ($85.23 million) via cash, share issue

* Says trading of shares to resume on Nov 5

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1k9S5iu; bit.ly/1GKRnlE

