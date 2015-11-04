** Canara Bank falls as much as 2.86 pct to its lowest since Sept 29

** Bank reports about 16 pct fall in net profit at 5.29 bln rupees ($80.7 mln) for the Sept quarter, missing analysts' estimate of 6.02 bln rupees

** The bank's NPA also up sequentially. NPAs at 2.9 pct vs 2.74 pct in the previous quarter

** Canara Bank says provisions rose to 12.12 bln rupees vs 8.14 bln rupees a year earlier ($1 = 65.5150 Indian rupee) (RM:; karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)