BRIEF-T-Mobile announces plans for real nationwide mobile 5G
* T-Mobile U.S. Inc - will use a portion of its $8 billion, low-band 600 mhz spectrum to deliver 5G coverage
Nov 4 PCI-Suntek Technology Co Ltd
* Says wins construction project in Qingdao city for 195.6 million yuan ($30.87 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NdjnuP
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3357 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* T-Mobile U.S. Inc - will use a portion of its $8 billion, low-band 600 mhz spectrum to deliver 5G coverage
BRUSSELS, May 2 Britain is in uproar over a German newspaper account of last week's Brexit talks between Prime Minister Theresa May and EU chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker. Here are reading notes for the saga: