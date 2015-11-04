BRIEF-Capital First to consider raising funds
* Says to consider raising funds by issue of securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 4 Soochow Securities Co Ltd
* Says to issue 5-year bonds worth 2.5 billion yuan ($394.59 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1P8VQRZ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3357 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
CHICAGO, May 2 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported a 47 percent jump in first-quarter profit on higher oilseeds processing volumes and strong demand for U.S. grains and ethanol.