BRIEF-PFC Device expects increase in loss for 3-months ended 31 March 2017
* Is expected to record an increase in loss for three months ended 31 March 2017
Nov 4 Beijing Jingxi Culture&Tourism Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval to issue shares in private placement, share trade to resume on November 5
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LPFVUK
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - AT&T is expected to tap the European bond market soon to help finance its US$85.4bn acquisition of Time Warner, according to several market participants.