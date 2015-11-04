Nov 4 Web-hosting company GoDaddy Inc reported a 15.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand for its domain registration and web hosting services.

Net loss attributable to the company narrowed to $2.5 million, or 4 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $27.6 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $411.1 million from $356.9 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)