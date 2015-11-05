** Ashok Leyland Ltd falls as much as 5.2 pct to its lowest since Sept 23 ** Stock set to post biggest single-day percentage fall since Aug 24 ** Company's Sept-quarter net profit more than doubles to 2.87 bln rupees ($43.7 mln), but misses consensus forecast of 3.31 bln rupees ** Performance was below expectations driven by lower-than-expected average sales realisation; realisations fall 7 pct sequentially - Ambit Capital ($1 = 65.6550 Indian rupee) (RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)