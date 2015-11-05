UPDATE 1-China insurance regulator says loopholes should be plugged
BEIJING, May 7 The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Sunday that regulatory loopholes should be plugged and supervision stepped up to the overcome shortcomings.
Nov 5 Changjiang Securities Co Ltd
* Says Oct net profit at 104.3 million yuan ($16.44 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SqLZVU
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3432 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
BEIJING, May 7 The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Sunday that regulatory loopholes should be plugged and supervision stepped up to the overcome shortcomings.
BEIJING, May 7 The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Sunday that regulatory holes should be plugged and supervision stepped up to the overcome shortcomings in the system.