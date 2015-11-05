UPDATE 1-China insurance regulator says loopholes should be plugged
BEIJING, May 7 The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Sunday that regulatory loopholes should be plugged and supervision stepped up to the overcome shortcomings.
Nov 5 Shanghai Industrial Development Co Ltd
* Says wins two sites in Zhejiang province for a combined 749 million yuan ($118.05 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Powk9R
