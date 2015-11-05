UPDATE 1-China insurance regulator says loopholes should be plugged
BEIJING, May 7 The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Sunday that regulatory loopholes should be plugged and supervision stepped up to the overcome shortcomings.
Nov 5 Beijing Capital Development Co Ltd
* Says to raise up to 4 billion yuan ($630.49 million) in private placement of shares to fund property projects
