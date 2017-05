** Jubilant Foodworks falls as much as 9 pct ** Heads towards its biggest single-day fall since Oct. 2011 ** Key operational metric same store sales (SSS), misses estimates despite a smaller base after 5.3 pct decline in the same quarter last year ** Q2 SSS rise by 3.2 pct lagging some estimates of around 5.5 pct - traders ** Q2 profit rises 18 pct to 239 mln rupees but misses analysts' estimate of 362.5 mln rupees (RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)