** India's NSE index breaks psychologically important level of 8,000; falls for eighth session in nine

** 7,900-7,950 technically important zone to watch as per historical supports and Fibonacci retracement (bit.ly/1LRduWx)

** A weekly closing below 7,900 may raise chances of NSE hitting 7,500 - traders

** Bihar election test for PM Narendra Modi, valuations and some miss on Q2 earnings weigh

** Final phase of election in Bihar today, exit polls tonight, results Nov 8

** India is the most expensive market in Asia after Philippines despite heavy underperformance since Aug vs other Asian markets

** The 50-shares NSE index trades at 18.2x PE - Eikon data

** MSCI India is down 7.8 pct since its Aug. high compared to 7.4 pct rise in MSCI Asia ex-Japan in the same period

** L&T, ITC earnings point towards private expenditure not picking up (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.reuters.net)