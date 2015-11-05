BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** India's NSE index breaks psychologically important level of 8,000; falls for eighth session in nine
** 7,900-7,950 technically important zone to watch as per historical supports and Fibonacci retracement (bit.ly/1LRduWx)
** A weekly closing below 7,900 may raise chances of NSE hitting 7,500 - traders
** Bihar election test for PM Narendra Modi, valuations and some miss on Q2 earnings weigh
** Final phase of election in Bihar today, exit polls tonight, results Nov 8
** India is the most expensive market in Asia after Philippines despite heavy underperformance since Aug vs other Asian markets
** The 50-shares NSE index trades at 18.2x PE - Eikon data
** MSCI India is down 7.8 pct since its Aug. high compared to 7.4 pct rise in MSCI Asia ex-Japan in the same period
** L&T, ITC earnings point towards private expenditure not picking up (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.reuters.net)
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain