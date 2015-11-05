China insurance regulator says holes should be plugged
BEIJING, May 7 The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Sunday that regulatory holes should be plugged and supervision stepped up to the overcome shortcomings in the system.
Nov 5 Vanfund Urban Investment & Development Co Ltd
* Says signs framework agreement on Internet medical projects, set up investment fund worth 3 billion yuan ($472.75 million)
* Says shares to resume trading on Nov 6
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1WC5r2u; bit.ly/1RxSTbp
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3459 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
WASHINGTON, May 6 U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders said on Saturday that President Donald Trump was right to call Australia's universal healthcare system better than the U.S. system.