BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
Nov 5 Aurora Optoelectronics Co Ltd
* Says scraps share issue, trading of shares to halt from Nov 6 pending announcement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1kcqoFz
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership