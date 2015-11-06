** India's power sector stocks may surge after govt. approves rescue package for state power companies

** NTPC, Tata Power, JSW Energy , CESC seen as key beneficiaries among power producers while Power Grid would benefit on transmission side

** Lenders having exposure to the sector including Power Finance Corp, Rural Electrification Corp, and Canara bank may also benefit

** Power Minister Piyush Goyal said India's states would over the next two years be allowed to take on 75 pct of the debts of their utility companies, which have grown to 4.3 trillion rupees ($65.3 billion)

** Unnerved by a series of setbacks to his reform agenda, Modi has marked out utilities as an area where he can revive his reputation

** State electricity boards (SEBs), the weakest link in India's power sector chain, impact the receivables for power producers

** Measures evoke mixed response from analysts who worry some states may not cooperate

** These measures clearly point to medium-term health of SEBs...However, we are disappointed that incremental losses will become a part of fiscal targets materially only from FY20. This leaves scope for back-ending of reforms by States - Jefferies

** Reform would help SEBs to buy more power, revive capex and place hard constraints on ability of state governments to incur losses in future - Citi

** Large states may play truant as banks/utilities are not their problem - Credit Suisse (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.reuters.net)