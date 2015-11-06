** Bank of Baroda slumps as much as 12.1 pct

** Q2 NPAs at 3.08 pct vs 2.07 pct q/q

** Q2 GNPAs at 5.56 pct vs 4.13 pct q/q - filing

** Q2 provisions rise to 18.92 bln rupees vs 6 bln rupee q/q - filing

** Traders say new mgmt. is reorganising the lending book and next quarter will be better

** Govt. earlier named P.S. Jayakumar, chief executive of real estate developer VBHC Value Homes Pvt Ltd, as head of the lender (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.reuters.net)