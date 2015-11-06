BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cement falls on lower-than-expected profit
** Shares of Ambuja Cement Ltd fall as much as 3.2 pct to 237.95 rupees, posting their biggest intraday percentage drop since Dec 12, 2016
** Bank of Baroda slumps as much as 12.1 pct
** Q2 NPAs at 3.08 pct vs 2.07 pct q/q
** Q2 GNPAs at 5.56 pct vs 4.13 pct q/q - filing
** Q2 provisions rise to 18.92 bln rupees vs 6 bln rupee q/q - filing
** Traders say new mgmt. is reorganising the lending book and next quarter will be better
** Govt. earlier named P.S. Jayakumar, chief executive of real estate developer VBHC Value Homes Pvt Ltd, as head of the lender (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.reuters.net)
** Shares of Ambuja Cement Ltd fall as much as 3.2 pct to 237.95 rupees, posting their biggest intraday percentage drop since Dec 12, 2016
SAN FRANCISCO, May 1 India-based IT services firm Infosys Ltd said late on Monday that it plans to hire 10,000 American workers in the next two years and open four technology centers in the United States, starting with a center this August in Indiana, the home state of Vice President Mike Pence.