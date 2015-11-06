** Rural Electrification Corp slumps 12.9 pct and Power Finance Corp falls as much as 11.2 pct

** India unveils rescue package for power sector

** Package is a long term positive but would compress lenders' margins significantly in short term

** State govts. will takeover SEB loans as bonds

** These bonds may yield around 8 pct vs approx. 13 pct lenders make currently from state electricity boards

** The compression in margins can impact profits by 10 pct in the medium term - traders

