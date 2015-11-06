BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cement falls on lower-than-expected profit
** Shares of Ambuja Cement Ltd fall as much as 3.2 pct to 237.95 rupees, posting their biggest intraday percentage drop since Dec 12, 2016
** Rural Electrification Corp slumps 12.9 pct and Power Finance Corp falls as much as 11.2 pct
** India unveils rescue package for power sector
** Package is a long term positive but would compress lenders' margins significantly in short term
** State govts. will takeover SEB loans as bonds
** These bonds may yield around 8 pct vs approx. 13 pct lenders make currently from state electricity boards
** The compression in margins can impact profits by 10 pct in the medium term - traders
(RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.reuters.net)
** Shares of Ambuja Cement Ltd fall as much as 3.2 pct to 237.95 rupees, posting their biggest intraday percentage drop since Dec 12, 2016
SAN FRANCISCO, May 1 India-based IT services firm Infosys Ltd said late on Monday that it plans to hire 10,000 American workers in the next two years and open four technology centers in the United States, starting with a center this August in Indiana, the home state of Vice President Mike Pence.