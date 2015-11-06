** Dr.Reddy's Laboratories slumps as much as 11.6 pct

** Heads towards biggest single day fall since Oct. 2008

** Says API manufacturing facilities at including Srikakulam and Oncology formulation facility at Duvvada in Andhra Pradesh gets a warning letter from US FDA

** "We will respond with a comprehensive plan to address these observations within the stipulated time-frame of 15 days," CEO , GV Prasad said in the statement

** "We will continue to actively engage with the agency to resolve these issues and we have also embarked on an initiative to revamp out quality systems and processes, as organization-wide priority," Prasad added

** Company had done site transfer earlier for generic Nexium and Srikakulam plant contributes nearly 10-12 pct of total revenues - CFO, Saumen Chakraborty told news channel ET Now (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.reuters.net)