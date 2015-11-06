BRIEF-Vardhman Special Steels March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 47.3 million rupees versus profit 44.5 million rupees year ago
** Dr.Reddy's Laboratories slumps as much as 11.6 pct
** Heads towards biggest single day fall since Oct. 2008
** Says API manufacturing facilities at including Srikakulam and Oncology formulation facility at Duvvada in Andhra Pradesh gets a warning letter from US FDA
** "We will respond with a comprehensive plan to address these observations within the stipulated time-frame of 15 days," CEO , GV Prasad said in the statement
** "We will continue to actively engage with the agency to resolve these issues and we have also embarked on an initiative to revamp out quality systems and processes, as organization-wide priority," Prasad added
** Company had done site transfer earlier for generic Nexium and Srikakulam plant contributes nearly 10-12 pct of total revenues - CFO, Saumen Chakraborty told news channel ET Now (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.reuters.net)
* March quarter consol net profit 269,000 rupees versus profit 18.6 million rupees year ago