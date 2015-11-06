BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cement falls on lower-than-expected profit
** Shares of Ambuja Cement Ltd fall as much as 3.2 pct to 237.95 rupees, posting their biggest intraday percentage drop since Dec 12, 2016
** State Bank of India gains 2.7 pct
** Q2 net profit seen around 39 bln rupees ($592.71 mln) - traders
** Q2 net profit mean estimate at 36.29 bln rupees - StarMine
** Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans seen at 4.15 vs 4.29 q/q - traders
** SBI to announce quarterly results later in the day
SAN FRANCISCO, May 1 India-based IT services firm Infosys Ltd said late on Monday that it plans to hire 10,000 American workers in the next two years and open four technology centers in the United States, starting with a center this August in Indiana, the home state of Vice President Mike Pence.