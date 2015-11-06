** Exit polls by various agencies suggest a close race with a slight advantage for the anti-Modi Grand Alliance

** The coalition of local parties led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is expected to win 124 out of 243 seats in Bihar's assembly, giving them a majority, according to a simple average of the exit polls calculated by Reuters

** If the BJP-led alliance loses, this will lead to more press hype that Modi's honeymoon is over and that his reforms are failing - CLSA

** "Investors should view this as short term noise and use any significant weakness as a buying opportunity even though it is also true that the current continuing earnings season has so far been relatively disappointing," analyst Christopher Wood says

** India's NSE index tests important support ahead of key election results

** CLSA adds consensus has cut India's FY16 earnings estimates by 1 pct since the beginning of the results season and 3.5 pct over the past three months to Oct. (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.reuters.net)