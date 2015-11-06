BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cement falls on lower-than-expected profit
** Shares of Ambuja Cement Ltd fall as much as 3.2 pct to 237.95 rupees, posting their biggest intraday percentage drop since Dec 12, 2016
** Exit polls by various agencies suggest a close race with a slight advantage for the anti-Modi Grand Alliance
** The coalition of local parties led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is expected to win 124 out of 243 seats in Bihar's assembly, giving them a majority, according to a simple average of the exit polls calculated by Reuters
** If the BJP-led alliance loses, this will lead to more press hype that Modi's honeymoon is over and that his reforms are failing - CLSA
** "Investors should view this as short term noise and use any significant weakness as a buying opportunity even though it is also true that the current continuing earnings season has so far been relatively disappointing," analyst Christopher Wood says
** India's NSE index tests important support ahead of key election results
** CLSA adds consensus has cut India's FY16 earnings estimates by 1 pct since the beginning of the results season and 3.5 pct over the past three months to Oct. (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.reuters.net)
** Shares of Ambuja Cement Ltd fall as much as 3.2 pct to 237.95 rupees, posting their biggest intraday percentage drop since Dec 12, 2016
SAN FRANCISCO, May 1 India-based IT services firm Infosys Ltd said late on Monday that it plans to hire 10,000 American workers in the next two years and open four technology centers in the United States, starting with a center this August in Indiana, the home state of Vice President Mike Pence.