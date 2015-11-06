BRIEF-Grandvision expects softer Q2
* Expects a softer Q2 2017 due to timing of easter holidays and higher prior year comparables especially in other europe segment
Nov 6 Wanxiang Qianchao Co Ltd
* Says china development bank's investment unit plans to invest 369.6 million yuan ($58.18 million) in company's smart technology unit
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ky8oFg
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3528 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Expects a softer Q2 2017 due to timing of easter holidays and higher prior year comparables especially in other europe segment
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO, May 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sri Lanka-based consumer durables retailer Singer (Sri Lanka) PLC's National Long-Term Rating at 'A-(lka)' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also withdrawn the expected rating assigned to Singer's proposed senior unsecured debentures as the debt issuance is no longer expected to convert to final ratings in the near future. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. S