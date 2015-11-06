Fitch Affirms Singer Sri Lanka PLC at 'A-(lka)'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO, May 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sri Lanka-based consumer durables retailer Singer (Sri Lanka) PLC's National Long-Term Rating at 'A-(lka)' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also withdrawn the expected rating assigned to Singer's proposed senior unsecured debentures as the debt issuance is no longer expected to convert to final ratings in the near future. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. S