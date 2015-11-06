BRIEF-Acrux says U.S. Patent and Trademark Office institutes IPR proceeding against a U.S. Patent
* U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has instituted an inter partes review (IPR) proceeding filed by Acrux against U.S. Patent no. 7,214,506
Nov 6 Hunan Fangsheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it and partners plan to set up industry fund worth 600 million yuan ($94.45 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MnfsiT
($1 = 6.3528 Chinese yuan renminbi)
SHANGHAI, May 2 Jack Ma's private equity firm Yunfeng Capital and Singapore's Temasek have led a $75 million fund-raising round into genomics company WuXi NextCODE, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday, underlining a race for medical data in China.