** 10-year benchmark yield may rise by 3-4 bps on Monday if BJP lose Bihar elections - traders

** Relatively muted rise in yields comes as the prospect has been priced into debt - traders

** 10-year bond yield has risen 10 bps over the past two weeks; last unchanged at 7.68 pct

** But a win by BJP could spark rally in markets on hopes of impetus for policy reforms - traders

** Bihar set to announce poll results on Nov. 8

** U.S. monthly jobs data due later also will influence trade on Monday - traders (RM: neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)