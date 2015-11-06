BRIEF-Dufry reports a good start into 2017 with organic growth at 7.2%
* Reports a good start into 2017 with organic growth accelerating to 7.2 percent
Nov 6 SDIC Essence Holdings Co Ltd
* Says unit Essence Securities posts 102.8 million yuan ($16.18 million) net profit in October
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1Q85X9B
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3528 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Reports a good start into 2017 with organic growth accelerating to 7.2 percent
* Co to purchase rights to manufacture, sell, and distribute Hunt’s branded products in Philippines from JV between Universal Robina and Conagra Foods Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: