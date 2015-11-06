BRIEF-Security Bank Corp says qtrly net interest income 4.4 bln pesos
* Qtrly net interest income increased 27 pct to 4.4 billion pesos from php 3.5 billion a year ago
Nov 6 Lushang Property Co Ltd
* Says unit wins land auction for 257.8 million yuan ($40.58 million) in Shandong province
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1iHnGq5
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3528 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Qtrly net interest income increased 27 pct to 4.4 billion pesos from php 3.5 billion a year ago
* Oman unit signs credit facility agreement of 5.8 million rials with local lender for project development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )