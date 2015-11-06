BRIEF-Betta Pharmaceuticals to invest in Beijing Biostar Technologies
* Says it plans to take part in a new round of financing to boost capital of 50 million yuan in Beijing Biostar Technologies Ltd
Nov 6 Shanghai Conant Optics Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire Macroflag Marketing Service for 2.3 billion yuan ($362.05 million) via cash, share issue
* Says aims to raise up to 1.2 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund projects, replenish capital
* Says its unit receives Confirmation of WHO Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Prequalification for its Artemether API