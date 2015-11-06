Nov 6 Shanghai Conant Optics Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire Macroflag Marketing Service for 2.3 billion yuan ($362.05 million) via cash, share issue

* Says aims to raise up to 1.2 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund projects, replenish capital

($1 = 6.3528 Chinese yuan renminbi)