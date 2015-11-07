HONG KONG Nov 7 A consortium of investors in debt-laden Chinese developer Kaisa Group Holding led by Farallon Capital has drafted a proposal that would inject $650 million into the company and result in higher recovery for bondholders, documents seen by Reuters showed.

Under the proposal, the consortium would inject $150 million into the company with the rest coming from existing shareholders exercising warrants to buy heavily discounted shares. That purchase would result in the consortium owning a 20 percent stake, with existing shareholders getting an additional $5 million in cash on a pro-rata basis.

The company on Friday unveiled its own proposal to restructure its debt.

The investors' plan would also imply that owners of existing bonds have their securities exchanged into four tranches of new senior notes maturing in 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021, the documents showed. Under this swap, each existing noteholders would get bonds of the new maturities at a ratio of 5 percent, 20 percent, 35 percent and 40 percent respectively.

The consortium holds a "significant value of senior notes" and also counts among its members an undisclosed state-owned enterprise, a source close to the proposal said.

Kaisa, which became the first Chinese property developer to default on its offshore debt payments, re-negotiated the terms to restructure its offshore debt after an initial proposal was rejected by the offshore bondholders.

Under the investor-led proposal, the bondholders would get a recovery of 85 cents, based on a 15 percent discount rate and par at an 11.5 discount rate, a source close to the new proposal said. This compares with a recovery rate in the mid-70 percent range implied by the company's proposal disclosed on Friday. For par recovery under the company's proposal, the discount rate was estimated at below 10 percent.

"This is not a hostile proposal but one in which everyone has a role to play," said the source.

"The warrants will be immediately exercised as it is deep in the money and there will be 2-punch recapitalisation which will bring in cash into the company," he added referring to the initial cash and the funds injected subsequently on the exercise of the warrants.

A Kaisa spokesman declined comment on the new proposal.

The developer has struggled to service its debt after cashflows were constrained by a blockage in its project sales imposed by authorities last year.

Matters were compounded when most of its assets were frozen by court orders on lender requests since January. Since June, sales on some of these projects have been allowed, although sales at its home base Shenzhen have not resumed.

Fresh questions were raised about its ability to repay the debt after smaller rival Sunac China scrapped a $600 million takeover proposal.

In recent weeks, credit markets have turned positive about a possible debt restructuring proposal at Kaisa, expecting a much better outcome than at the start of the year when bonds traded as low as 30 cents on the dollar, indicating a low recovery.

Its bonds are now trading in the high 60s range after talk emerged that significant progress was made in negotiations with offshore bondholders which could yield a net present value in the low 70s range. (Editing by Hugh Lawson)