** PM Narendra Modi suffered a heavy defeat on Sunday in an election in Bihar

** The loss in Bihar will hamper Modi's push to pass economic reforms, because he needs to win most state elections in the next three years to gain full control of parliament

** SGX Nifty Nov. contract down 1.8 pct

** India's NSE index tests important support ahead of key election result

** Brokers say the weakness led by Modi's crushing defeat in Bihar should be bought into as economy remains on track

** It is a political pothole - a bump that you usually ride out of with some temporary discomfort, Citigroup analysts led by Aditya Narain say. Broker stays positive on the economic cycle, and the market; remains "overweight" on banks, autos, cement, pharma and telecom

** Indian growth story remains intact and the potential over-reaction by equity investors would be a buying opportunity. The Indian market has already underperformed MSCI EM by 3-4 ppt over the past two weeks, so some negative political news is already priced in, CLSA says. Top picks include HDFC Bank , ICICI Bank and Maruti Suzuki

** The government will speeds up the pace of action on the ground to catch up with its own policy announcements. GST and some other important pending reforms may be put on the back burner for the time being and the focus may shift to reform progress in economic spheres that do not require legislative process - Religare (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.reuters.net)