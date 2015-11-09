** SGX Nifty Nov. contract hints at a gap down opening; down 1.9 pct

** 7,800 support may hold on back of cumulative open interest at the said strike put option

** Nifty holds 4.59 mln shares in open positions at 7,800 strike put expiring in Nov. - Reuters Calculations on NSE data

** India's NSE index tests important support ahead of key election result

** Open interest of Nifty and Bank Nifty Futures dwindled over the last week, the positions have gotten lighter and therefore a pull back cannot be ruled out, Akshata Deshmukh analyst at Dolat Capital says

** Some of the negative news seems already priced in

** MSCI India down 5.2 pct over last two weeks vs 1.3 pct rise in the MSCI EM index in the same period

