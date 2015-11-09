** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries slumps 5.3 pct, Dr.Reddy's Laboratories down 1.7 pct and Lupin falls 1.6 pct

** US FDA warning letter to Dr.Reddy's and weak result by Sun Pharmaceutical weigh

** Dr.Reddy's gets FDA warning letter for three drug plants

** Sun Pharma profit down 30 pct over compliance costs, lower sales

** The defensive and growth proposition of drug makers should take a backseat after recent developments; valuations should contract - traders (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.reuters.net)