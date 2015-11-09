BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries slumps 5.3 pct, Dr.Reddy's Laboratories down 1.7 pct and Lupin falls 1.6 pct
** US FDA warning letter to Dr.Reddy's and weak result by Sun Pharmaceutical weigh
** Dr.Reddy's gets FDA warning letter for three drug plants
** Sun Pharma profit down 30 pct over compliance costs, lower sales
** The defensive and growth proposition of drug makers should take a backseat after recent developments; valuations should contract - traders (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.reuters.net)
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain