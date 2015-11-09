BRIEF-Saudi Telecom signs terms sheet of broadband initiative
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC
Nov 9 (Reuters) Airex Inc CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Year Year
to March 31, 2016 to March 31, 2016
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.38 - 3.48 3.80 Operating loss 33 mln - loss 3 mln 180 mln Recurring loss 26 mln - 4 mln 180 mln Net loss 27 mln - 3 mln 100 mln EPS loss 0.92 yen - 0.10 yen 3.40 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=6944.T
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 12.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday from higher income and gains on investments.